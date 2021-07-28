Over three quarters of 18-29-year-olds in Scarborough have had their coronavirus vaccine

According to the latest figures from the NHS, 5,174 people aged 18-24 and 4,251 people aged 25-29 have had at least one dose as of July 18.

There are an estimated 2,941 18-29s left to vaccinate.

Syringes of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

However, compared to the rest of North Yorkshire, Scarborough has the second lowest proportion of 18-29-year-olds who have received a Covid vaccine. The lowest is York with just 60 per cent and the highest, Harrogate, has 94 per cent.

The total number of first doses administered to over 18s in Scarborough is 82,153.

Earlier this week Amanda Bloor, accountable officer of the North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group, told a meeting of the North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum that health bosses were starting to see a drop in the number of young people coming forward to get vaccinated.

She said: “The vaccination program is now open to all age cohorts and is particularly focusing now on the younger cohorts, but we are seeing a slight drop off in the rate of vaccine uptake in the younger cohort.