Scarborough borough has reported a small rise in coronavirus cases.

The borough's seven-day rate per 100,000 people is now 352, a rise of 74 in the week to March 7; well below the peak of 1,971 on January 5, but cases have not yet returned to pre-Christmas low of 260 on December 13.

There were 340 new Covid-19 infections in the last seven days to March 7, the latest data available, an average of 48 each day.

It means that Scarborough's rate is below the average in England, which stands at 428 per 100,000, and below the North Yorkshire average which is now 393.

The borough has the third-lowest infection rate in the county and Craven has the highest at 467.

Richmondshire currently has the lowest rate in North Yorkshire at 294.

Coronavirus cases have risen across all boroughs in North Yorkshire in the last seven days to March 7.

There are 189 patients currently being treated for coronavirus in York and Scarborough NHS Trust hospitals and zero in intensive care, as of March 11.

William Street Coach Park in Scarborough is still offering testing seven days a week from 8am until 6pm.