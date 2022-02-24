A patient receives their coronavirus vaccination at The Brunswick.

North Yorkshire's NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is set to reduce the number of vaccination sites in other boroughs across the county, but it has told The Scarborough News there are no such plans for Scarborough borough, which includes Whitby and Filey.

A spokesperson for the CCG said: "As demand for vaccinations and boosters has reduced, some of the larger centres across North Yorkshire have reduced their operations and most are now operating on a part-time basis.

"In Scarborough vaccinations continue to be available one day a week at the Church of the Latter-day Saints on Stepney Drive and by appointment from a GP practice in central Scarborough."

Routine contact tracing will end from today, with free Covid tests set to be scrapped for most people from April.

The town's former vaccination centre at Scarborough Rugby Club on Scalby Road closed in January this year after a fall in demand. Future vaccination clinics will now also be held at The Brunswick on Westborough and Haxby Group’s surgery at Lawrence House Medical Centre on Belgrave Crescent.

"As the programme continues to evolve it is likely that there will be a move towards more agile delivery with the use of pop-up clinics and walk-in facilities when required.

"As we get the details of spring booster programme and then the autumn programme we will review the provision to meet the predicted demand," the spokesperson added.

It coincides with Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing an end to all remaining Covid restrictions in England.

From today, February 24, people with Covid will no longer be legally required to self-isolate, with those who test positive advised to stay at home for five full days and routine contact tracing will end.

From April 1, Covid tests will no longer be free for most people and the use of Covid passports will no longer be recommended, except for international travel.

The announcement came as coronavirus infection rates fell slightly in Scarborough borough, official figures show.

The borough's seven-day rate per 100,000 people is now 377, a fall of 47 in the week to February 20; well below the peak of 1,971 on January 5, but cases have not yet returned to pre-Christmas low of 260 on December 13.

There were 410 new Covid-19 infections in the last seven days to February 20, the latest data available, an average of 58 each day.

It means that Scarborough's rate is below the average in England, which stands at 417 per 100,000, and below the North Yorkshire average which is now 412.

The borough has the fourth-highest infection rate in the county and Harrogate has the highest at 531.

Craven currently has the lowest rate in North Yorkshire at 277.