The borough's seven-day rate per 100,000 people is now 131, a drop of 63 in the week to April 30.

Cases fell below the pre-Chrismas low of 260 on December 13 for the first time on April 20, and have since fallen further to their lowest level since June 27 2021.

There were 142 new Covid-19 infections in the seven days to April 30, the latest data available, an average of 20 each day.

Covid rates in Scarborough have fallen to their lowest level since last summer.

It means that Scarborough's rate is above the average in England, which stands at 124 per 100,000, and below the North Yorkshire average which is now 138.

The borough has the fourth-lowest infection rate in the county and Harrogate has the highest at 174.

Neighbouring Ryedale currently has the lowest rate in North Yorkshire at 92.

Covid cases fell in all seven North Yorkshire boroughs in the seven days to April 30.

There are 130 patients currently being treated for coronavirus in York and Scarborough NHS Trust hospitals and four in intensive care, as of May 5.