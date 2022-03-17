The borough’s seven-day rate per 100,000 people is now 523, a rise of 198 in the week to March 13; well below the peak of 1,971 on January 5, but cases have not yet returned to the pre-Christmas low of 260 on December 13.

There were 569 new Covid-19 infections in the seven days to March 12, the latest data available, an average of 81 each day.

It means that Scarborough's rate is below the average in England, which stands at 661 per 100,000, and below the North Yorkshire average which is now 598.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coronavirus cases across North Yorkshire have started to rocket upwards.

The borough has the second-lowest infection rate in the county and Harrogate has the highest at 691.

Richmondshire currently has the lowest rate in North Yorkshire at 463.

Coronavirus cases have risen across all boroughs in North Yorkshire in the seven days to March 13.

There are 236 patients currently being treated for coronavirus in York and Scarborough NHS Trust hospitals and four in intensive care, as of March 16, a spokesperson confirmed.

William Street Coach Park in Scarborough is still offering testing seven days a week from 8am until 6pm.

Mobile testing facilities will be available in Filey this week for anyone with symptoms to get tested.

The testing centre will open at Filey Country Park in Church Cliff Drive on Friday March 18. To book a test, visit North Yorkshire County Council's website.

From April 1, Covid tests will no longer be free for most people and the use of Covid passports will no longer be recommended, except for international travel.

Travel Restrictions To End

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed that all remaining Covid travel restrictions will be scrapped in time for Easter.

Currently, anyone travelling to the UK must complete a passenger locator form before they arrive.

Travellers who are not fully vaccinated must take a Covid test before departure, complete the form and pay for a PCR test after arriving.

In a tweet, Mr Shapps said: "These changes are possible due to our vaccine rollout and mean greater freedom in time for Easter."