The borough's seven-day rate per 100,000 people is now 484, a rise of 22 on this time last week.

There were 526 new Covid-19 infections in the last seven days at an average of 75 each day.

It means that Scarborough' s rate remains above the average in England, which stands at 375 per 100,000, and above the North Yorkshire average which is now 460.

Scarborough recorded 19 deaths of people with Covid-19 between October 7 and November 7, the latest data available, at a rate of 19.3 per 100,000 people, meaning it is the third highest nationally, and the highest in Yorkshire.

The borough has the third-highest infection rate in the county and Selby has the highest on 618.

Craven has the lowest rate currently in North Yorkshire at 327.

Mobile testing facilities will be available in Whitby, Scarborough and Filey this week for anyone with symptoms to get tested.

To see the locations and to book a test visit North Yorkshire County Council's website here.

William Street Coach Park in Scarborough is also still offering testing seven days a week from 8am until 8pm.