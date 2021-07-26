The borough's seven-day rate per 100,000 people is now 504, down on its peak of 656 four days ago, the most it had ever reached in Scarborough since the pandemic began.

There were 548 new infections in the last seven days at an average of 78 each day, which had fallen from almost 100 cases a day at one point.

Twenty-two people remain in hospital across the York and Scarborough NHS trust with Covid-19, with one of those being in intensive care.

The borough's seven-day rate per 100,000 people is now 504.

The coronavirus rate in North Yorkshire as a whole now stands at 472 per 100,000, ahead of the England average of 446.

Mobile testing facilities will be available in Whitby, Scarborough and Filey this week for anyone with symptoms to get tested.

To see the locations and to book a test visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/book-coronavirus-covid-19-testWilliam Street Coach Park in Scarborough is also still offering testing seven days a week from 8am until 8pm.