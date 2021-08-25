The number of patients admitted to the county’s hospitals in the last seven days has jumped to 131, up 10 from 121 last week and a steep rise from two weeks ago when it was 109.

The latest figure includes eight patients in Scarborough, 10 in Harrogate, 37 in York and 76 in South Tees.

Nineteen of the patients are being treated in Intensive Care Units, four fewer than a week ago.

Eight Covid patients are currently being cared for at Scarborough Hospital.

In an update given to the North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum Amanda Bloor, the accountable officer for the North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning stated it was important everyone comes forward to get vaccinated.

She said: “We know that getting the vaccination is the best thing we can all do to both help prevent spread of the disease and to reduce the number of people who become seriously unwell or die from Covid-19.

“Vaccinations remain available to everyone.

“Recently the vaccination programme has been opened to 16 and 17-year-olds who are being contacted by the NHS to book an appointment to receive their first vaccination dose.

“In addition, the vaccine will be available to those young people in the 12 to 15 age group who either live with someone who is more likely to get infections (such as someone who has HIV, has had a transplant or is having certain treatments for cancer, lupus or rheumatoid arthritis) or have a condition that means they are at high risk from Covid-19.

“These young people are now being identified and will be contacted shortly to make an appointment to receive their vaccination.”