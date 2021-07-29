The clinic, on Westborough, will be open to anyone over the age of 18 who has not yet received their first coronavirus vaccination and those needing their second jab.

First and second doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available. There is no requirement to book and patients can just turn up.

You do not need to be registered with a GP practice or have an NHS number in order to attend a drop-in clinic. If you have any questions about the vaccine, you will be able to chat on-site before you have it.

The walk-in clinic will run at Scarborough's Boots store this week and next. (Photo: Geoff Caddick/Getty)

Second vaccine doses can only be given at least eight weeks after receiving your first dose.

The walk-in clinic will be available on:

• Thursday, July 29 - 9am to 4.30pm

• Friday, July 30 - 8.45am to 4.30pm

• Saturday, July 31 - 2.15pm to 5pm

• Tuesday, August 3 - 9am to 4.30pm

• Friday, August 6 - 9am to 4.30pm

If you cannot make the drop-in clinic bookable appointments are still available at other times by either calling 119 or visiting the NHS website.