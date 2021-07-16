Scarborough Covid: 'Grab a jab' vaccine clinic for over-18s this weekend at Scarborough Rugby Club
A 'grab a jab' walk-in clinic is being run at Scarborough Rugby Club this weekend.
Friday, 16th July 2021, 3:21 pm
The clinic will be open to anyone over the age of 18 who has not yet received their first coronavirus vaccination.
There is requirement to book and patients can just turn up.
The walk-in clinic will be available on Saturday between 9am and 1pm and Eastern European interpreter services will be available throughout.
If you can't make the drop-in clinic bookable appointments are still available at other times by either calling 119 or visiting the NHS website.