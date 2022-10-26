Scarborough Hospital reintroduces face mask requirement for visitors due to small number of Covid cases

There were at least 41 Covid-19 positive patients at Scarborough Hospital, according to the NHS, as of Tuesday October 25.

Last week there were 44 positive patients, though the vast majority of patients who have tested positive for Covid are in hospital for other conditions and are asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms.

Due to the rate of Covid infections “rising in the hospital and community”, patients and visitors are once again required to wear a face mask when entering hospital premises.

A patient receives their coronavirus vaccine at a walk-in centre in Scarborough.

However, as of the end of September the York and Scarborough NHS Trust website is no longer being updated with daily figures on the number of Covid positive patients in hospital.

According to the trust, this is in line with other illnesses where case rates may fluctuate, such as flu.

Testing for Covid has seen a major increase recently, according to the Government’s Covid data website, which states that between October 13 and 19 there have been 1,065 tests in Scarborough; an increase of 629.5 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

A spokesperson for York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “We expect Covid and flu to be circulating at the same time this winter, so it is vital that all those eligible continue to get their vaccines which we know is the best way to get protected and significantly reduce the risk of serious illness.”