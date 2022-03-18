There were 410,173 positive cases in the UK in the week ending March 10, a 56 per cent rise from the week before.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests. They include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to March 10.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Scarborough borough with the highest case rates right now.

1. Sheriff Hutton, Slingsby and Swinton Sheriff Hutton, Slingsby and Swinton had 485 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 104 per cent from the week before.

2. Helmsley and Ampleforth Helmsley and Ampleforth had 383 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 12 per cent from the week before.

3. Scarborough Town and North Bay Scarborough Town and North Bay had 295 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 64 per cent from the week before.

4. Kirkbymoorside and Moors Kirkbymoorside & Moors had 416 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 145 per cent from the week before.