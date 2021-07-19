In a statement of the Brunwick's website it says: "Following the UK Government’s announcement that restrictions will be lifted on July 19, protecting the health and safety of our guests and staff remains our number one priority.

"We will keep several measures in place to do our part to help control the spread of the virus for the foreseeable future, including enhanced cleaning regimes for all areas and hand sanitising points.

"As we ease out of restrictions we are mindful that everyone will be moving at different speeds and we would appreciate it if everybody shows consideration towards other visitors and centre staff over the coming months."

The Brunswick Shopping Centre in Scarborough. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)

The centre will continue to encourage 'Hands, Face, Space', as well as the wearing of face masks unless shoppers are exempt.