Scarborough's coronavirus rate falls as number of cases across England continues to rise

Graphic from North Yorkshire County Council.

Although the borough's rate remains above the national average.

The latest seven-day rate per 100,000 for the borough, until October 14, was 453, compared to England's average of 436.

However, the rate fell for the previous five days after peaking on October 9 at 482/100,000.

Across the borough, there have been 504 new cases reported in the last seven days.

Harrogate currently has the highest rate in the North Yorkshire at 723 as of October 14.

Richmondshire has the lowest rate currently in the county at 285.

Of the seven districts in North Yorkshire, only Scarborough and Richmondshire saw rates fall in the seven days up to October 14.

Since the start of the pandemic Scarborough has seen 12,296 cases of Covid-19, a rate of 11,308/100,000.

Mobile testing facilities will be available in Whitby, Scarborough and Filey this week for anyone with symptoms to get tested.

To see the locations and to book a test visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/book-coronavirus-covid-19-testWilliam Street Coach Park in Scarborough is also still offering testing seven days a week from 8am until 8pm.