Trees to be planted in Scarborough and Norton as part of memorial trail for people who died due to Covid-19

Trees have already been planted at County Hall in Northallerton and in Thirsk, with another six to come.

The final round of planting on Wednesday March 15 will see ceremonies take place at Scarborough’s Cedar Court Extra Care complex, which is operated by housing provider for older people, Anchor, and at Deansfield Court Extra Care, which is owned and managed by Yorkshire Housing, in Norton, Malton.

North Yorkshire County Council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les, took part in the planting ceremony at County Hall.

Cllr Les said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had devastating consequences for many people, both in North Yorkshire and far beyond.

“It is important that we all remember those whose lives were lost and those who made enormous sacrifices to help others through the worst of the pandemic.

“Our communities became known as ‘Team North Yorkshire’ because of the great efforts put in, both by professionals and members of our many communities.

“North Yorkshire is a very large county and it is appropriate to have a trail at different locations to act as a marker for those who wish to remember others.

"Together, they form a memorial across the county, which will flourish for generations to come.”