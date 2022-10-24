Vulnerable Scarborough residents urged to get Covid vaccine in latest booster push as additional capacity added
Vulnerable residents in Scarborough borough are being urged to get their Covid vaccine ahead of forecast rise of flu and coronavirus cases.
Several GP practices in Scarborough and Filey now have additional capacity to vaccinate patients against Covid-19 over the next two weeks.
A spokesperson for the NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board is now encouraging residents who are eligible for their Autumn boost vaccine to ring their GP surgery to be booked into an existing clinic.
Patients at Hunmanby, Filey, Hackness Road, Danes Dyke and South Cliff surgeries can now contact their practice directly, rather than waiting to be called for a vaccination.
A spokesperson for Filey and Scarborough Healthier Communities Network primary care network, said: “Anybody over 50 who had their last vaccine more than 91 days ago is eligible.”
Patients who are not registered with one of these practices can still access a Covid booster by booking through the NHS National Booking Service or by calling 119.