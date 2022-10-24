Several GP practices in Scarborough and Filey now have additional capacity to vaccinate patients against Covid-19 over the next two weeks.

A spokesperson for the NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board is now encouraging residents who are eligible for their Autumn boost vaccine to ring their GP surgery to be booked into an existing clinic.

Patients at Hunmanby, Filey, Hackness Road, Danes Dyke and South Cliff surgeries can now contact their practice directly, rather than waiting to be called for a vaccination.

A spokesperson for Filey and Scarborough Healthier Communities Network primary care network, said: “Anybody over 50 who had their last vaccine more than 91 days ago is eligible.”