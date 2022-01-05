Whitby Covid vaccination clinic offers another chance to grab a jab
Whitby Group Practice is offering another opportunity to 'grab a jab' at a walk-in Covid vaccination clinic on Saturday January 8.
The walk-in clinic is on from 8.30am to 1pm and people can get a jab if they fall into these categories:
* 12 to 15 years old and living with someone who is immuno-compromised require first and second vaccine at least eight weeks apart
* 12 to 15 year olds with an underlying condition require first and second vaccine at least eight weeks apart
* 12 to 15 year olds with no underlying condition require first and second vaccine at least 12 weeks apart
* 16 and 17 year olds in an at-risk group need two vaccines at least eight weeks apart
* 16 and 17 year olds not in an at-risk group need first and second dose 12 weeks apart
* 18 years and over require first and second dose at least eight weeks apart and then a booster three months after they have had their second vaccine
It is useful to have your NHS number with you but not essential.