Council encouraging people to reconnect on Brew Monday and help combat mental health issues

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is urging people to take some time for themselves during Brew Monday and not be alone or suffer in silence.

Brew Monday is about taking some time out of your day to stop and give yourself some time and engage in meaningful conversation with friends, family or maybe even your neighbour.

Adam Gibson, public health lead for mental health and suicide prevention at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “During this time of year, it’s likely that the cold weather and dark nights can really play havoc on your mental health.

“Not getting as much vitamin D from sunlight or being unable to spend time outdoors can really affect your mood.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Supporting one another with a simple phone call, video call or getting together safely (Covid permitting) to have a cuppa and a biscuit can give your day more meaning and can really boost morale.”

If you are struggling with your mental health or feel lonely or isolated, visit https://eastridinghealthandwellbeing.co.uk/healthy-minds/ for further support and access into a service which suits you best.