CQC finds improvements made at Scarborough care home that was placed in special measures

A Scarborough care home has received an improved CQC rating after it was placed in special measures following an ‘inadequate’ classification in March.

The Eagle View Care Home, run by Amicura Limited, has made improvements to its service after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) gave it an inadequate rating earlier this year.

A follow-up assessment has given it an overall rating of ‘requires improvement’ after inspectors said improvements were identified in person-centred care, treating people with dignity and respect, safeguarding, staffing, recruitment, and governance.

Staff were also commended for treating people with kindness and compassion and noted that “people were treated as individuals”.

The Eagle View Care Home at Phoenix Drive, Scarborough, provides palliative, residential, dementia and respite care to around 40 people.

The CQC said it also found improvements in the provision of safe care and treatment and it noted that there was a new manager in post who had made improvements.

The report said the changes “need to become embedded and maintained”.

However, the report identified “some concerns” regarding the administration of medicines.

It stated: “People did not always receive their time-critical medicines at the right time and as prescribed, which placed people at risk of harm.”

The CQC has asked the provider, Amicura Ltd, for an action plan in response to the concerns found at this assessment.

Relatives told inspectors they “felt supported to raise concerns and any risks or concerns were dealt with effectively”.

The report adds: “People told us they felt safe and happy living at the service, there were no environmental safety hazards impacting people’s use of the service, and people were living in an environment which was clean and tidy.”

Eagle View was given a ‘good’ rating for its caring and ‘requires improvement’ for all other categories of safety, effectiveness, responsiveness, and leadership.

Prior to the earlier inspection which resulted in an ‘inadequate’ rating – which was prompted in part due to concerns received about staff practice and the culture of the service – the care home had an overall ‘good’ rating.