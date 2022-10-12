Delight for West Hill Pharmacy after claiming national team award

West Hill Pharmacy won the Team Award and Jaya Authunuri and Aswini Gaali was in London at the House of Commons to collect the award on behalf of the team. Image (by PFT Photography) submitted

The pharmacy won the Team Award and Jaya Authunuri and Aswini Gaali was in London at the House of Commons to collect the award on behalf of the team.

Jaya Authunuri, who is the pharmacy manager, has a special interest in diabetes and heart failure. He is supported by locum pharmacist Aswini Gaali. Both are independent prescribers.

Nina Holgate and Gemma Gordon are the pharmacy’s accuracy checking technician, with dispensers Cherize Micabalo and Faye Jordan making up the in-store team.

Gary Wainwright works as the delivery driver for the free prescription delivery service the pharmacy offers.

West Hill Pharmacy dispenses around 9,000 NHS prescriptions a month and provides services such as compliance aids for vulnerable patients and blood pressure checks for anyone who requires one.

The pharmacy offers health checks for eligible patients aged 40-75 to help prevent life-changing conditions such as heart attack and stroke.

A spokesman said: “The pharmacy team earned the award for the services it has provided over the past two pandemic years, which were tailored to meet the needs of the local population in partnership GP practices and other local pharmacies.

“Blood pressure checks were continued throughout the pandemic to those patients that needed them, and who were actively signposted to the pharmacy by the GP care navigation team.

