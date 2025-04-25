Dementia Support Services set to open in Scarborough

Dementia Forward is announcing launch dates for two brand-new dementia support initiatives in the Scarborough area.

The Hub Club will launch on Monday April 28 at St Mark’s Church in Newby.

Hub Clubs are person-centred day services offering a welcoming and supportive environment for people living with dementia.

People attending can enjoy engaging activities and companionship, while carers benefit from valuable respite time.

To introduce the service and team to the local community, an Open Day will be held at St Mark’s on Monday May 12 from 2pm to 3pm, giving potential Hub Club members the perfect opportunity to meet the staff and learn more about what the group has to offer.

Also launching is the Brain Health Café and Information Hub; a friendly, drop-in service based at The Lounge at Saint Cecilia’s Care Group in Eastfield.

This service will run from 1pm to 3pm each Thursday, starting on May 22 and aims to provide guidance on maintaining brain health and offer support for those concerned about memory or living with a dementia diagnosis.

Dementia Forward is grateful for the support from Saint Cecilia’s for both of these services.

Dementia Forward is currently recruiting a Dementia Activity Support Worker and is also seeking volunteers to help bring these exciting new services to life.

If you’re passionate about supporting people with dementia and want to make a difference in the Scarborough community, the charity would love to hear from you.

Contact [email protected] for more information about job opportunities or to express your interest in volunteering.

For free, confidential dementia support and advice, visit www.dementiaforward.org.uk or call the Dementia Forward Helpline on 03300 578592.