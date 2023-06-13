Tiffany Pearson, 32, has been paralysed since 18, losing her independence and her freedom due to a narrowing of the spinal cord.

She was told surgery was the only option.

The former Eskdale and Whitby Community College student said that her spine, at 18, looked like a 60-year-old’s and that the risk, with surgery, was that she could end up paralysed – but without surgery, she would have been paralysed from the neck down within six to 12 months.

Tiffany Pearson from Whitby, who was paralysed at 18, by a narrowing of her spinal cord.

Within days of the surgery, Miss Pearson woke to find she couldn't move her legs, ending up paralysed from the waist down.

Now she is trying to raise funds to get her book Bossing Life With An SCI published, as she cannot cover the costs alone.

The book is about her decade of paralysis and she is keen to get her story out into the wider world to show others that there is a life after trauma.

“As soon as I hit 10 years paralysed, I knew I wanted to get my story out there and inspire others,” she said, “but it comes at a cost that I cannot fully cover.

“Any donation that is given will help my dreams come true and hopefully inspire others.”