News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police

Disabled Whitby woman seeks help in getting book published

A Whitby woman who has battled paralysis for 14 years of her life is seeking help in covering costs of publishing a book she has written about the highs and lows of her condition, while hoping to inspire other people too.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 13th Jun 2023, 12:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 12:26 BST

Tiffany Pearson, 32, has been paralysed since 18, losing her independence and her freedom due to a narrowing of the spinal cord.

She was told surgery was the only option.

The former Eskdale and Whitby Community College student said that her spine, at 18, looked like a 60-year-old’s and that the risk, with surgery, was that she could end up paralysed – but without surgery, she would have been paralysed from the neck down within six to 12 months.

Tiffany Pearson from Whitby, who was paralysed at 18, by a narrowing of her spinal cord.Tiffany Pearson from Whitby, who was paralysed at 18, by a narrowing of her spinal cord.
Tiffany Pearson from Whitby, who was paralysed at 18, by a narrowing of her spinal cord.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Within days of the surgery, Miss Pearson woke to find she couldn't move her legs, ending up paralysed from the waist down.

Now she is trying to raise funds to get her book Bossing Life With An SCI published, as she cannot cover the costs alone.

The book is about her decade of paralysis and she is keen to get her story out into the wider world to show others that there is a life after trauma.

“As soon as I hit 10 years paralysed, I knew I wanted to get my story out there and inspire others,” she said, “but it comes at a cost that I cannot fully cover.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Any donation that is given will help my dreams come true and hopefully inspire others.”

Visit https://gofund.me/845ea5b1 if you’d like to help Tiffany.

Related topics:Whitby