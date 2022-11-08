Drop-in event held at the Spa to discuss GP service changes in Bridlington

Dr Priya Reddy, Bridlington PCN clinical director.

Bridlington Primary Care Network (PCN) is hosting a drop-in event on Wednesday, November 16 between 10.30am and 1pm in the Sessions Room at Bridlington Spa.

The meeting will provide an opportunity for local residents to hear about and discuss upcoming changes to general practices. People can pop in at any time that suits them.

The session follows the recent announcement about changes to General Practice in Bridlington which will see three GP practices; Field House Surgery; Practice One and Wolds View ceasing to operate with patients being transferred over to one of the two remaining practices in Bridlington; Humber Primary Care or Practice Three.

Dr Priya Reddy, Bridlington PCN clinical director, said: “The care and safety of our patients is as always, our primary concern. We want to make sure everyone affected is fully aware of the changes that are taking place and this drop-in event is one of the ways that we are doing this.

“The full detail of the transfer arrangements is still being worked through and people will be directly contacted with that information at the appropriate time.

“This drop-in event will give people the chance to come along, talk to myself and my colleagues, ask questions and hopefully feel completely at ease, and supported with the changes.”

Due to concerns around Covid and the safety of all residents, people will be asked to consider wearing face coverings while at the event.