An artist's impression of the £2.4 million Macmillan Cancer Support Centre.

East Coast and Ryedale patients will have access to a new cancer support centre when it is completed.

Plans for the £2.4 million Macmillan Cancer Support Centre, which will be based at York Hospital, were unveiled on Monday, August 11.

The York Cancer Centre is about to undergo a major expansion and refurbishment programme to meet growing demand, thanks to a new partnership between York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and leading cancer support charity, Macmillan Cancer Support.

The centre will significantly improve support services for people living with cancer and their loved ones by enhancing the overall patient experience.

The Trust and Macmillan have collaborated on the project as it was recognised the number of patients and families affected by cancer is increasing and there was an opportunity to expand.

The centre will offer walk-in support on opening and will collaborate with other local charities such as York Against Cancer.

Head of Cancer, Beth Eastwood, York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said she was looking forward to the opening.

“As a Trust we are committed to improving the patient experience, we are very lucky to be working with Macmillan. The new modern centre will enable us to continue providing a quality service at what is a particularly difficult and distressing time. The existing centre is well used, and we felt there were limitations in what we currently offer. The improvements will see us being able to deliver even more care and support.”

Steven McIntosh, chief partnerships officer at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Cancer can disrupt every part of your life and for many, it’s made even harder with other health conditions or simply where you live. That’s why we’re looking forward to working with the Trust on this project.

“The expansion will play a crucial role in helping even more people living with cancer in the region. The new centre has been designed not just as a building, but as a true community hub, a place that recognises the growing and complex needs of people living with cancer and will support them, as well as their families, to get the right help at the right time.”

Planning permission has been granted for the purpose-built ‘gold standard’ Macmillan Cancer Support Centre and work is due to start on site in September, with the project expected to be completed by early 2026.