East Riding-based health and care services join forces to raise awareness of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Safer Sleep Week, which takes place next week (March 14 to March 20), is an annual awareness event run by The Lullaby Trust, to raise awareness of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

The campaign, taking place next week (March 14 to March 20), is an annual awareness event run by The Lullaby Trust to raise awareness of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

In Hull and the East Riding of Yorkshire, over the past seven years, there have been 23 infant deaths with no confirmed medical cause.

A range of health and care services have come together as part of safeguarding children groups across Hull and East Riding to lower this number and support the national initiative, creating a campaign to spread core messages and local statistics to support families in our communities.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign focuses largely on out of routine sleeping, covering topics such as how parents can best prepare a safe sleeping space for their baby when going to new locations or when simply trying something different.

Sarah Clapham, Safer Sleep Lead at Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Safer sleep for babies and infants is a large part of the support we provide to parents and young families all year round, working collaboratively with partner organisations and services to provide a standardised approach.

“We have used Safer Sleep Week this year as a platform to share key messages and pertinent local data, to support the safer sleep choices that families make on a day to day basis.”

Councillor Victoria Aitken, portfolio holder for children and young people’s education, health and wellbeing at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “As Covid restrictions are lifted more families and friends will be catching up with each other and maybe having overnight stays.

“It’s important when taking babies overnight that a sleep routine is maintained and that parents, grandparents, other family members and friends make sure there is a specific, safe space for the baby to sleep.

“These are the messages that our local partners will be promoting during Safer Sleeping Week as being informed of the key messages helps everyone to reduce the risks when deciding where their baby will sleep.”