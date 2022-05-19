East Riding of Yorkshire Council voices support for Dementia Action Week campaign

Councillor Jonathan Owen, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The annual national campaign designed to highlight and improve people’s understanding of dementia, as well as the help and support available to people living with the condition and their loved ones.

The theme this year is ‘diagnosis’ and ERYC is supporting this campaign, helping to improve understanding and raise awareness of a condition which affects thousands of people in the East Riding today, as well as countless others in terms of friends, family and carers.

Dementia is quickly becoming one of the most feared medical conditions and, as a result of this, people are less likely to go to their GP when they think something is wrong.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dementia describes a set of symptoms that may include memory loss and difficulties with thinking, problem-solving or language, which is bad enough to affect daily life. Other signs and symptoms can include changes in mood, loss of interest in hobbies and socialising, confusion, sight and hearing loss and sleep disturbances. However each person will experience dementia differently and the symptoms will depend on the areas of the brain affected.

As part of the national week, the council is raising awareness of the sessions and activities that are available in the East Riding for people living with dementia.

Councillor Jonathan Owen, leader of ERYC, said: “As a local authority we are proud to support this campaign and all partner organisations involved with the events taking place across the East Riding.

“The sessions and events are a great way to find out more about dementia which affects thousands of people living in the East Riding.

“It is more important than ever before that we all play our part in helping to build dementia friendly communities for the future and recognise the need to get diagnosed as soon as possible.”