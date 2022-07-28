East Riding residents over 40 encouraged to sign up for a free health check by Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust

The NHS Health Check is a free check-up that covers your cholesterol, Body Mass Index and blood pressure.

This programme, delivered in partnership with the Yorkshire Coast and Wolds Primary Care Network, will be holding sessions at Brandesburton Parish Hall, Beeford Village Hall, Hornsea Cottage Hospital and Alfred Bean Hospital in Driffield.

As part of the appointment, people will be given a bespoke lifestyle improvement plan, and information for any onward referrals required.

The team will also be on hand to signpost residents to any community services they may feel you would find useful in helping you maintain a healthy mental and physical wellbeing.

Some of the venues will be offering evening and weekend slots to support those who need to attend outside of their working hours.

Ryan Nicholls, health trainers team leader at Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The NHS Health Checks are a great opportunity for members of the public to gain a snapshot of their current health for free. It also gives people a chance to engage in discussions with dedicated health professionals, who put community wellbeing first.

“The team are also on hand to support you with positive lifestyle changes, such as stopping smoking, losing weight or moving more. Whatever your goal, our Health Trainers have the knowledge and experience to guide you on your journey to better health.”