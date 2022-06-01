East Riding residents urged to think about their health needs ahead of the Jubilee bank holiday

GP practices and most pharmacies are due to close on Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3.

Hull and East Riding’s Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) stated that urgent treatment centres (UTCs) and out-of-hours GP services are set to remain open.

It comes as the bank holiday is set to see normal opening times of services and businesses affected, with many operating under Sunday hours or closing altogether.

The CCGs stated people should make sure they have enough medical supplies ahead of the closures and advised that repeat prescriptions should be ordered in good time.

Some pharmacies will remain open during the bank holiday, including out-of-hours ones with some running on limited hours tomorrow (Thursday, June 2) and Friday.

GP appointments will be available through out-of-hours services and can be booked by ringing practices or by calling the NHS’s 111 line.

In the East Riding appointments with GPs are set to be available through the NHS’s Improving Access Service.

The service will be open from 8.30am to 1pm from Thursday to Sunday and can be contacted on 01482 458262.

Anyone over 18 who requires mental health aid will still be able to contact the Mental Health Advice and Support Line over the holiday by calling 0800 138 0990.

Some coronavirus vaccination clinics are also set to be open, including selected walk-in clinics, with more information available here: www.vaccinatehullandeastriding.co.uk.

UTCs treating minor injuries and ailments like cuts, burns and fractures are due to be open with no appointments required.

Anyone who needs urgent medical advice is advised to call 111 and those facing a serious or life-threatening emergency should call 999.

Anyone seeking more information about which services are available and how to access them over the bank holiday can visit the East Riding CCG’s here: www.eastridingofyorkshireccg.nhs.uk/holiday-opening/pharmacy-opening-times-hol/.

Opening times for local out of hours pharmacies:

Boots Pharmacy, The Promenade, Bridlington: Thursday - 9.30am to 4.30pm, Friday - 9.30am to 4.30pm, Saturday - 9am to 5.30pm, Sunday - 10.30am to 4pm