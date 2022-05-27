East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight gets behind national campaign to improve dementia diagnosis rates

He was one of a number of MPs across all parties who supported the recent campaign at Westminster.
Sir Greg said: “Because of the covid pandemic, more than 30,000 people living with dementia have not yet received the diagnosis they need. I am backing the campaign to address this.”
Sir Greg also gave his support to Dementia Action Week and urged anyone who is worried about memory loss to seek a diagnosis.
He added: “Three out of five people with dementia wish they had got a diagnosis earlier.”
The Alzheimer’s Society is Britain’s leading dementia charity and is a vital source of support and help for anyone affected by dementia.