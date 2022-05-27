East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight gets behind national campaign to improve dementia diagnosis rates

Sir Greg Knight MP is pictured attending the Dementia Action Week event with Alzheimer’s Society trustee member Ali Harrison. Photo submitted

He was one of a number of MPs across all parties who supported the recent campaign at Westminster.

Sir Greg said: “Because of the covid pandemic, more than 30,000 people living with dementia have not yet received the diagnosis they need. I am backing the campaign to address this.”

Sir Greg also gave his support to Dementia Action Week and urged anyone who is worried about memory loss to seek a diagnosis.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He added: “Three out of five people with dementia wish they had got a diagnosis earlier.”