East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight gets behind national campaign to improve dementia diagnosis rates

East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight is one of a number of politicians backing a nationwide campaign by the Alzheimer’s Society to improve dementia diagnosis rates across the country.

Friday, 27th May 2022, 3:33 pm
Sir Greg Knight MP is pictured attending the Dementia Action Week event with Alzheimer’s Society trustee member Ali Harrison. Photo submitted
He was one of a number of MPs across all parties who supported the recent campaign at Westminster.

Sir Greg said: “Because of the covid pandemic, more than 30,000 people living with dementia have not yet received the diagnosis they need. I am backing the campaign to address this.”

Sir Greg also gave his support to Dementia Action Week and urged anyone who is worried about memory loss to seek a diagnosis.

He added: “Three out of five people with dementia wish they had got a diagnosis earlier.”

The Alzheimer’s Society is Britain’s leading dementia charity and is a vital source of support and help for anyone affected by dementia.

