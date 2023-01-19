An announcement to patients on the Egton Surgery website says the move has been discussed with the Integrated Care Board – formerly the CCG, staff and patient groups “who are very happy to support us”.

“This venture will allow us to continue and further develop a fabulous service for our patients, whilst ensuring a stable and supportive working environment for our staff,” it says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After 19 years at Egton Surgery, Dr Giles Horner will be leaving the practice on March 31 and the surgeries are now advertising to recruit a GP to work alongside Dr Cooper, Dr Park and Dr van Dam.

Danby Surgery.

The newly-merged practice will be named Esk Valley Medical Practice, to reflect shared working in the Esk Valley area.

A further note on the Danby Surgery website said the two sites would remain open as usual, staffing will remain exactly as at present and the day-to-day experience of staff and patients using the service will probably feel the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The management team and doctors will be holding regular meetings to discuss the merger and will keep patients updated with newsletters and updates

on its websites and Facebook pages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Egton Surgery.