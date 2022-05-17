Egton Surgery, near Whitby, has been rated as outstanding.

The inspection was carried out in a way which enabled the CQC to spend a minimum amount of time on site, to reduce risk following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Key findings included:

* the practice provided care in a way that kept patients safe and protected them from avoidable harm

* patients received effective care and treatment that met their needs

* patients were treated with kindness, respect and compassion. The most recent GP patient survey results showed the practice as being above local CCG and national averages in respect of the way patients were treated by staff;

* feedback from patients was excellent and described a caring and person-centred service that had been maintained throughout Covid-19

* multiple examples were provided by staff and patients to demonstrate an excellent caring approach to patients

* the practice had identified areas where there were gaps in provision locally and had taken steps to address them

* the practice demonstrated a clear and committed approach to continuous improvement and innovation by the way they responded to the challenges of COVID-19; particularly in the way that access was managed and partnership working to ensure as little disruption to patient care as possible

* there were high levels of satisfaction across all staff

Ratings for key questions were: