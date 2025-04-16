Dr Nigel Wells, NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) Executive Director of Clinical and Professional.

Health leaders in Humber and North Yorkshire are urging those who are eligible to get their free COVID-19 booster vaccine this Spring.

The vaccine provides vital protection against different strains of the COVID virus and helps reduce the risk of catching and spreading it, as well as the risk of serious illness or needing to go to hospital if you do catch it.

The NHS has sent millions of invites out via text, email, NHS App messages or letters to remind those who are eligible to come forward.

Around 7.5 million people in the UK – people most at risk from suffering COVID-19 complications – can access appointments through the NHS national booking system at nhs.uk/bookcovid, through the NHS App, or by calling 119.

Those eligible for the Spring booster include adults aged 75 years and over, residents in care homes for older adults, and people aged six months and over with a weakened immune system who are at a greater risk from severe illness.

The COVID-19 virus continues to circulate and can be highly dangerous for some people.

Over the winter period, hospitals saw an average of more than 1,000 beds each day taken up by COVID patients.

Dr Nigel Wells, NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) Executive Director of Clinical and Professional, said: “Previous immunity – either from having the virus or from a previous vaccination – can wane over time, so it is vital that those who are at higher risk top up their protection.”

Thousands of appointments are available every day across the country, with most happening at pharmacies. They will continue to be available until Tuesday, June 17.

As well as booked appointments, walk-in appointments may also be available, with a full list of locations available on the NHS walk-in finder.

For those that receive all their care at home, a home visit should be arranged via their GP.