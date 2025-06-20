The CYP event focused on promoting a greater understanding of adults with learning disabilities.

A community event aimed at supporting people with learning disabilities as well as their families, carers, and professionals who work with them, has taken place in Bridlington.

On Wednesday, June 18, CYP Sports Centre hosted the free, family-friendly event as part of Learning Disability Week.

It offered a range of fun activities and showcased a variety of local support services.

Hosted by the Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, the event focused on the theme of “Do you see me?” aiming to raise awareness and provide information on health, housing, employment and social inclusion in a way which was easy to understand by all those who attended.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council attended as a partner organisation, providing a wide range of information and advice from across adult social care services.

The event was part of a wider initiative which has introduced new Learning Disability Community Hubs across multiple locations within Hull and the East Riding. These hubs, which have been co-produced with people who have lived experience, will host local, neighbourhood-based drop-in sessions.

The hubs will offer vital links to services and resources that support with housing, income and community connections.

Councillor Jonathan Owen, cabinet member for adults, health and care at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “As a council we are delighted to take part in these Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust community hub events which help the most vulnerable people in society find the crucial support which they need to thrive within our communities.

“Not only are these events important for signposting to support services within health, housing and social inclusion, they are key to helping people with learning disabilities develop their skillset and navigate the world of employment.

“We hope these events will continue to break barriers and help people with learning disabilities, autistic people and support needs to feel engaged with and part of their communities.”

Visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/living/care-and-support-for-adults/ for more information on the council’s care and support for adults.