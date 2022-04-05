Fewer than three in five staff at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals Trust happy with standard of care, according to annual poll
Fewer than three in five staff at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals Trust would feel happy if a friend or relative needed to be treated by the organisation, according to a survey.
The annual poll of NHS staff across England has revealed a drop in satisfaction with care standards, while concern over workforce numbers, discontent with pay and work-related stress were also highlighted by health service workers nationally.
At York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, 57% of staff who responded to the 2021 survey said that if a friend or relative needed treatment, they would be happy with the standard of care provided by their organisation.
This was down from 67% the year before, according to the report, which included responses from 3,250 staff at the trust.
It reflected the picture across England as a whole, where 68% of staff said they would feel happy with the standard of care provided for a loved one – down from 74% in 2020.
The 2021 survey also reveals that just 33% of NHS workers across England are satisfied with their level of pay – it was 34% at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals Trust.
Em Wilkinson-Brice, acting chief people officer for the NHS in England, said: “The NHS is nothing without the commitment and dedication of its staff.
“We know the last two years will have had a knock-on effect, which is why we have maintained our focus on health and wellbeing as set out in our People Plan, including a 24/7 text support line, greater options of flexible working and rapid access to mental health services when needed.”