Patients across the country are now receiving a lifesaving medicine made from the plasma of blood donors in East Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The milestone marks the first time in a quarter of a century plasma is being used to make life-saving medicines for NHS patients, reducing reliance on imports.

These lifesaving medicines can only be made from human blood. Plasma makes up 55 per cent of our blood and contains antibodies which strengthen or stabilise the immune system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The antibodies are separated out and made into medicines which treat people with life limiting illnesses such as immune deficiencies.

Plasma separated out from red blood cells.

Over the past three years, plasma from blood donors in East Yorkshire and across England has been stored up, and it has now been made into medicines through a weeks long manufacturing process. The first patients are now receiving the medicines.

The most important medicine is immunoglobulin.

Over the past three years, blood donors in East Yorkshire have supplied around 5,600 litres of plasma, enough to make around 2,500 bottles of immunoglobulin, which is enough to save or improve around 70 lives a year.

Daniel Cooper, NHSBT assistant director for blood donation operations, said: “Thanks to our amazing blood and plasma donors in East Yorkshire and across England, for the first time in a quarter of a century, patients are now receiving plasma medicines made from donations taken in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NHS needs more blood donors. Go to www.blood.co.uk to become a donor.

“We need more blood donors to help make more of these medicines and build UK self-sufficiency. Your donation is now helping save lives in new ways. Go to blood.co.uk to become a donor.”

Dr Susan Walsh, the chief executive officer of Immunodeficiency UK, said: “This is a historic moment – patients from East Yorkshire can now get lifesaving and life-improving immunoglobulin medicine made from the plasma of UK blood and plasma donors.

“Immunoglobulins recognise dangerous micro-organisms and help the immune cells to neutralise them. It’s a vital treatment for people with immune disorders.

“We urge people in East Yorkshire to try blood donation. Your red blood cells will be used as normal. But now the blood plasma can also help vulnerable people with immune disorders.”