Fishermen and their families invited to attend Scarborough or Whitby wellbeing events - here's when and where

Fishermen and their families in Whitby and Scarborough are being invited to attend one-stop health and wellbeing events in Scarborough or Whitby next week.

Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust’s YOURhealth Service, The Fishermen’s Mission, and the Seafarers Hospital Society Charity have come together, through their award-winning SeaFit initiative, to invite fishermen and their families to one-stop health and wellbeing events.

The first event will take place in Whitby on Tuesday September 12 at the Endeavour Wharf car park and the Scarborough event is Wednesday September 13, at the West Pier car park, between 10am and 4pm both days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The purpose is to highlight the importance of oral hygiene and provide a wealth of health and wellbeing information to communities, and the events on September 12 and 13 are specifically focused on supporting both active and retired fishermen and their families.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood that due to their busy lifestyle, it can be difficult for fishermen to attend fixed appointments.

This initiative hopes that this flexible, drop-in style service will help tackle these difficulties and get people the care they need, in a way that works for them.

Working from a mobile consultation vehicle, qualified and friendly Health and Wellbeing Coaches are there to support patients from the fishing community in addressing any health and wellbeing concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teams will be joined on the day by the Dentaid Charity, who offer free oral hygiene check- ups and treatments using their mobile dental studio, and by partners and colleagues from Talking Therapies, Smoking Cessation, Prostate Cancer UK, and Physio services, to provide a whole host of health and social care information, advice and signposting.

In addition, the SeaFit programme aims to improve access to services which conduct the pending Marine Coastguard Agency ML5 medicals.

This is a new initiative which means most fishermen are legally required to complete this medical by November, to continue to go to sea.

To pre-book a medical, go to one of the events above or call their team on 01282 936900 for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Whitby, they will also be joined by a representative from SAIL, which is the Seafarers equivalent of the Citizens’ Advice Bureau.