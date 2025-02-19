Future health plans for Bridlington to take centre stage at public meeting
The event, which starts at 1pm, will focus on the current plans for “Improving Healthcare in Bridlington”.
Dr Priya Reddy, clinical director of Bridlington Primary Care Network, will be updating on the improvements that have taken place at both GP practices.
She will also give details of the changes that will provide more access to appointments, the enhanced facilities for patients with learning disabilities including a multi-sensory room, a suite of rooms and the new Community Care Hub.
Dr Reddy will also outline the details of the uses of the purpose-built additional buildings which will be fully operational from March.
The other speaker is Dr Simon Cox, NHS place director East Riding of Yorkshire, who will be feeding back information covering the “Bridlington Health Strategy” survey.
The survey, which took place in the summer, had about 700 responses and led to the Bridlington Health Improvement Plan which has been developed using information from the survey.
A BHF spokesperson said: “This will hopefully be signed off at the end of March so more progress can happen.
“This public meeting is a fantastic opportunity to find out more about the positive improvements that are happening in Bridlington to try to improve healthcare opportunities locally.
“Some of these improvements and other additional developments that are starting to happen include the opening in March of some palliative care beds in Bridlington Hospital.
“These are step-down beds for Bridlington residents on end-of-life care from Scarborough Hospital with less complex care needs, giving them some appropriate care closer to home, family and friends.
“Starting in Bridlington, from April, is the Targeted Lung Health Check project aimed at the over 55 year olds who have been identified as at risk of lung disease. This will be running alongside additional clinics for COPD and asthma.
“These are just a few of the changes that are happening in Bridlington, with more developments happening in the near future.”
