Fyling Hall team crowned winners in Whitby area schools Speak Out event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Five teams took part in an excellent contest and the winners were a team from Fyling Hall School.

Team members, Annabel Fusco, Lara Telling and Frankie Prior spoke on the topic of animal rights being as important as human rights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their presentation was well prepared, showing thorough research and well supported by effective examples.

The winning Fyling Hall team at this year's Speak Out event.

Not only was the content of their speeches admirable but also their delivery was confident and articulate, making them worthy winners, with each and every team performing well.

The Perry Cup, an award for the best speaker in any category on the night, was won for the second year running by Alex Welford of Hawsker Primary School, who presented an excellent speech with great assurance and completely without notes – an impressive performance.

Organiser Mike Stones said: “This was one of the best Speak Out competitions that we have run for some time as every team performed to a high level and did themselves proud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Well done to the youngsters taking part and especially to the three local schools who supported the event, giving their pupils the opportunity to deliver a speech in front of an audience, a skill not to be underestimated at their age.

A full hall of parents and supporters enjoying the Speak Out event.

“The Rotary Club continues to support local youth in this way and is very pleased to do so.”

Thanks to Caedmon College for hosting the event and providing refreshments and to adjudicators Clair Stones and Janet Peake.