The study also reveals the best and worst rated surgeries in Scarborough.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

Of those who responded, 72 per cent said they had a good overall experience, down from 83 per cent last year and 82 per cent the year before.

A spokesperson for Ipsos said: “During the pandemic, public attitudes towards the NHS were very positive, and there was some evidence of ‘gratitude bias’ with patients adjusting expectations about care at a time when the NHS was under pressure. However, in the latest results, satisfaction with primary care has fallen significantly.”

The survey contacted 2.5 million people between January 10 and April 11 this year. Just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29 per cent response rate.

Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in Scarborough, according to the survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either very good or fairly good/very bad or fairly bad.

At Hunmanby Surgery on Hungate Lane, 81% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

At Eastfield Medical Centre on High Street, 90% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

At Filey Surgery on Station Avenue, 83% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

At Scarborough Medical Group on Scalby Road, 76% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.