GP practices around Whitby area set for afternoon closure - here's when they are and what you need to do

A number of GP practices around the Whitby area will close or have altered services on Tuesday November 29.

By Duncan Atkins
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Nov 2022, 12:19pm

Heartbeat Alliance, a group of GPs working together to make improvements to local health services, say the changes will take place between noon and 6.30pm on that day, due to staff training.

Out-of-hours cover has been arranged for patients who require urgent medical attention between these hours – just call the usual practice number, where you will be re-directed to a call handling service.

Altered Services on November 29

Egton Surgery.

· Danby Surgery – closed

· Egton Surgery – closed

· Staithes Surgery – closed

· Whitby Group Practice – building open for the collection of prescriptions and the nursing team are seeing patients by appointment, but no GP on the premises

· Sleights and Sandsend Medical Practice – building open for medication collections and routine enquires, telephones will be open, but no GP on the premises

Normal GP service will resume on Wednesday November 30.

GP practicesWhitby