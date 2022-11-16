GP practices around Whitby area set for afternoon closure - here's when they are and what you need to do
A number of GP practices around the Whitby area will close or have altered services on Tuesday November 29.
Heartbeat Alliance, a group of GPs working together to make improvements to local health services, say the changes will take place between noon and 6.30pm on that day, due to staff training.
Out-of-hours cover has been arranged for patients who require urgent medical attention between these hours – just call the usual practice number, where you will be re-directed to a call handling service.
Altered Services on November 29
· Danby Surgery – closed
· Egton Surgery – closed
· Staithes Surgery – closed
· Whitby Group Practice – building open for the collection of prescriptions and the nursing team are seeing patients by appointment, but no GP on the premises
· Sleights and Sandsend Medical Practice – building open for medication collections and routine enquires, telephones will be open, but no GP on the premises
Normal GP service will resume on Wednesday November 30.