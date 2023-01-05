Great North Air Ambulance Service now providing critical care 24/7 in North East

Since 2015 a paramedic and doctor team from GNAAS has been operating on an all-night rapid response vehicle to help deliver care to the most ill or injured people across the North East.

The service was originally commissioned by the North East Ambulance Service and operated on Friday and Saturday nights.

But after seeing a high demand during the two busiest nights of the week, GNAAS decided to fund a further two nights in 2018.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service has officially started providing critical care 24/7 in the North East.

It has been a long-term ambition for the charity to cover every night of the week so that no matter when someone is in need, the team can respond.