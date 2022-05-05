Group for arthritis sufferers now held each month at North Bridlington Library

North Bridlington Library.

The Bridlington Versus Arthritis group is a friendly one, run by two volunteers living with arthritis, and welcome anyone who has any form of arthritis or other MSK condition.

The group meets every first Monday of the month between 1.30pm and 3.30pm at North Bridlington Library.

A Versus Arthritis spokesperosn said: “The group regularly has health care professionals and other community groups speaking at the meeting who give information and tips on how to self-manage their condition and live well with arthritis.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Members value the importance of social contact and support that they get from one another, so always make time for sharing their experiences.

“The group is also being supported by student physiotherapists and have weekly sessions starting in May, places are limited so need to be booked in advance.”

Self-referral to support services are available to arthritis patients in East Riding. Go to tinyurl.com/5ft7mr9c or call 0300 790 0433 to find out more.