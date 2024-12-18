Health bosses urge North Yorkshire patients to use NHS 111 over Christmas to avoid extra strain on A&E

The local NHS in Humber and North Yorkshire is urging people to use NHS 111 to get the medical help they need this winter, to help avoid extra strain on hospital Accident and Emergency departments.

Traditionally the busiest time of the year for the NHS, the increase in demand across health services can put a strain on the local system.

It is estimated that up to two-fifths of hospital A&E attendances are avoidable or could be better treated elsewhere.

Using NHS 111 to ‘get the right care, first time’ can help to reduce pressure in A&Es, meaning doctors and nurses can focus on treating those people who are more severely unwell.

NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board is repeating long-standing NHS advice for people to use 999 or A&E services for life-threatening emergencies and serious injuries, and to otherwise get to the help they need by accessing NHS 111 online, via the NHS App or over the telephone.

Highly trained advisors at NHS 111 will assess and direct people to the most appropriate local service, including hospital urgent treatment centres, GP practices, and consultations with a pharmacist.

If needed, staff can also arrange a call back from a nurse, doctor or paramedic.

Crisis mental health support, access to emergency prescriptions and signposting to emergency dental help are also available via NHS 111.

Dr Nigel Wells, NHS Humber and North Yorkshire ICB’s Executive Director of Clinical and Professional, said: “While people should always call 999 or go to A&E in an emergency, when someone is seriously ill or injured or their life is at risk, NHS 111 is an easy and convenient way to get urgent help in other situations.

“Pressure has risen across all parts of the NHS with the health service going into winter busier than ever before, after a record few months of A&E and ambulance demand.”

A message was posted this week by York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, stating: “Our emergency departments are extremely busy.

"Please help us prioritise our most unwell patients by choosing the right service for your symptoms.

"Only attend A&E in a life-threatening or emergency situation.

“Find the right help for your symptoms at 111.nhs.uk."