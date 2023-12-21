Health leaders covering Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington raise concerns over measles spread this winter

Health leaders covering the Yorkshire coast are raising concerns over the potential spread of measles this winter.

Measles is highly infectious and can lead to serious health complications.

Health leaders covering Scarborough, whitby and Bridlington are encouraging people to speak to their GP practice about getting up to date with their vaccinations- including the Measles Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Data from the UK Health Security Agency shows there has been a steady rise in measles cases this year.

Latest figures show only 84.5% had received a second shot of the MMR jab in England – the lowest level since 2010-11.

Jack Lewis, consultant in public health with the Humber and North Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership, said: "Measles is more than just a rash. It is highly infectious and we're seeing cases on the rise.

"If you are not protected and you have even a passing contact with someone who has measles, there's every chance you will become infected too.

"There is no treatment or cure for measles, but the MMR vaccine offers excellent protection against this dangerous disease.

"While we would strongly urge parents to make arrangements for their child to be vaccinated, it's worth emphasising the MMR vaccine isn't just for children.

"It is important at any age, particularly if you have a weakened immune system or long-term health condition. So if you are not fully vaccinated, do make an appointment with your GP practice to catch up on any missing vaccinations."