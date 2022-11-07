Businesses in Scarborough, York and surrounding areas have donated prizes to support an online charity auction to raise funds for the Urgent and Emergency Care Appeal, organised by York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity.

Prizes include holidays, spa days, gifts, dining experiences, golf, and family days out.

Rachel Kennedy, Revenue and Reservations Manager at the Feversham Arms Hotel and Verbena Spa in Helmsley, said: “We are delighted to support the auction by donating a spa day for two at the Verbena Spa.

Feversham Arms is offering a spa day for two.

"The classic spa experience includes a 90-minute fully loaded skin-luxe facial and body duo.”

Emma Sargent, Community Fundraiser for York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity, said: “We are so grateful for the incredibly generous support shown by local businesses.

"The money raised will help to fund the extras in the new centre including creating relatives’ rooms within critical care to enable family to stay close by, fitting out specialist rooms including a mental health crisis room, and funding gardens to support patient and staff wellbeing.

“Please do take a look at the auction website and get bidding!”

The auction will run online from 9am on Monday November 14 until 8pm on Sunday November 27.

Go to www.york.nhs.uk/onlineauction to browse lots and start bidding.