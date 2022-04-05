An average GP practice in England has nearly 10,000 patients on its books, figures published by NHS Digital show.

The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.

On average, each GP surgery has 9,445 patients on its practice list. But some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in Scarborough and Ryedale, according to the data.

1. Hackness Road Surgery There are 4,368 patients per GP at Hackness Road Surgery, Scarborough. In total there are 4,077 patients and the full-time equivalent of 0.9 GPs.

2. Castle Health Centre There are 2,010 patients per GP at Castle Health Centre, Scarborough. In total there are 4,426 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2.2 GPs.

3. Brook Square Surgery There are 1,705 patients per GP at Brook Square Surgery, Scarborough. In total there are 10,483 patients and the full-time equivalent of 6.1 GPs.

4. Scarborough Medical Group There are 1,238 patients per GP at Scarborough Medical Group, Scarborough. In total there are 14,797 patients and the full-time equivalent of 11.9 GPs.