A cough can be a symptom of many winter illnesses, including the flu, RSV and Covid.

Whilst many coughs won’t require medical treatment and will get better in three weeks, there are some symptoms that mean you may need to see a doctor.

Claire Nevinson, Boots Superintendent Pharmacist explains how to tell if your cough is serious.

The NHS has been hit with a “quad-demic” of seasonal viruses this winter, with hospitalisations for flu, norovirus and RSV surging after the Christmas holiday period.

New figures from UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA), suggest that flu activity may have reached its peak, however the flu is still circulating at “medium levels” and the number of incidents in flu-confirmed acute respiratory infections (ARI) in week two has increasing slightly.

A cough is a symptom of Covid, the flu and RSV, whilst many coughs will get better on their own and won’t require medical attention, it can sometimes turn into something more serious.

Claire Nevinson, Boots Superintendent Pharmacist explains the different types of coughs and their symptoms and red flags to look out for that mean you should see a doctor.

With so many illnesses around this winter, it can be hard to know when symptoms of a cough are serious. | Pexels, Edward Jenner

What causes a cough?

A cough can be a symptom of many winter illnesses, including the flu, RSV and Covid, it is a reflex reaction, designed to help clear your airways.

Claire Nevinson, Boots Superintendent Pharmacist explains that the most common types of cough are a dry cough and a chesty cough, with both feeling slightly different. A dry cough is tickly and doesn’t produce any mucus or phlegm, whilst a chesty cough produces mucus to help clear your airways.

How to tell when your cough is serious?

A cough will usually clear up on its own after three to four weeks, many can be managed at home and usually do not require medical treatment.

Nevinson explains: “Many coughs that are a result of a respiratory viral infection, like cold or flu, can be managed at home through rest and drinking plenty of fluids.

“If you’re needing some extra support your pharmacy team may be able to recommend some over-the-counter remedies such as cough syrups or lozenges which can help relieve symptoms.”

However, sometimes coughs can cause serious symptoms and you will need to seek support from your GP. It’s important to be aware of what to look out for that would indicate your cough could turn into something more serious.

Red flag symptoms include:

You’ve had a cough for more than three weeks

Your cough is very bad or gets worse quickly (you have a hacking cough or can’t stop coughing)

You feel very unwell

You have chest pain

You’re losing weight for no reason

The side of your neck feels swollen and painful

You’re finding it hard to breathe

You have a weakened immune system

You are coughing up blood

If you have any of the symptoms outlined above you should seek urgent medical attention by contacting your GP and requesting an appointment or getting help from NHS 111.

You can find out more about how to look after your health this winter and what vaccinations are available at NHS.UK.