Humber and North Yorkshire NHS chiefs: NHS 111 'your first stop for urgent care this winter'

Patients are being asked to use NHS 111 and not overburden hospitals this winter.

Now we’re in the grip of winter, the local NHS in Humber and North Yorkshire is encouraging people to use NHS 111 to get the medical help they need.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traditionally the busiest time of the year for the NHS, the increase in demand across services can put a strain on the healthcare system.

However, using NHS 111 to "get the right care, first time" can help to reduce pressure on the NHS, including in hospital A&E departments, meaning doctors and nurses can focus on treating those people who need it most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for staff to prioritise care for those who are sickest and most vulnerable, NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) is encouraging people who need urgent medical help to use NHS 111 online, via the NHS App, or telephone.

Highly trained advisors at NHS 111 will assess and direct people to the most appropriate local service, including hospital urgent treatment centres, GP practices, and consultations with a pharmacist. If needed, staff can also arrange a call back from a nurse, doctor or paramedic.

Crisis mental health support, access to emergency prescriptions and signposting to emergency dental help are also available via NHS 111.

In serious or life-threatening emergencies, people should still use 999 or A&E as normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Nigel Wells, NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board’s (ICB) Executive Director of Clinical and Professional, said: “NHS 111 is an easy and convenient way to get urgent help for a wide range of health problems from the comfort of your own home.

“Using the NHS 111 service could save you a trip to A&E. It is estimated that up to two-fifths of A&E attendances are avoidable or could be better treated elsewhere.

“People should still call 999 or go to A&E in an emergency – when someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk.

“But if you need urgent medical help and aren’t sure where to go to get the help you need, use NHS 111.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NHS 111 service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can go online, use the NHS App, or call, to get:

- directed to the right health care service in your area

- a call back from a nurse, doctor or paramedic

- advice on self-care

The 111 phone service can help with the same problems as 111 online.

Call 111 if you cannot use the online service because you need help for a child under five or you have complex problems caused by an existing medical condition.

People who need help in another language can call 111 and ask for an interpreter, British Sign Language (BSL) users can contact 111 using the NHS 111 BSL interpreter service by visiting 111.nhs.uk, and text relay users can call 18001 111.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit www.nhs.uk/111 and www.letsgetbetter.co.uk/get-the-right-care/ for more.

Have you got a story for us?

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to The Scarborough News, Whitby Gazette and Bridlington Free Press.

Visit https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=sen to register for the contributions to any of our Yorkshire coast titles.