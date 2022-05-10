Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust figures reveal record low smoking in new mothers

Smoking in pregnancy has been an ongoing concern in the Humber and North Yorkshire region for many years, with numbers remaining over the 10% threshold for some time.

Smoking at Time of Delivery, otherwise known as SATOD, refers to people who note smoking in their records when giving birth.

Smoking in pregnancy has been an ongoing concern in the Humber and North Yorkshire region for many years, with numbers remaining over the 10% threshold for some time.

This means that over 200 babies per year, on average, are being born in the East Riding with an increased risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), low birth weight and a far-reaching impact on their health throughout their life.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures show that in Quarter 3 of 2021/22, for the first time in the East Riding, SATOD rates were below 10% at 9.2%.

The Your Health Stop Smoking Service launched the Smokefree Generation campaign in the East Riding in recent years, asking people to pledge to kick the habit and help make the region smokefree in future years.

Natalie Belt, service manager at YOURhealth, Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The number of babies being born in the East Riding to a mother who smokes remains a concern and something we are working to reduce.

“Our service actively supports mothers and their families to go smokefree.

“We have free, on-site support and nicotine replacement therapy in local areas and it is great to see these efforts are making a difference.”

The Your Health service provides support to families to go smokefree, create a smokefree home and encourage a smokefree generation for children and young people growing up locally.