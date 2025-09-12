Bridlington Health Forum is a group of volunteers that aims to protect, improve, and extend the provision of NHS services in Bridlington.

An ‘important meeting’ to discuss future plans of Bridlington’s Health and Care will take place at Bridlington Spa in October.

The event, organised by the Bridlington Health Forum, will be held on Thursday, October 23 between 5pm and 7pm in the Spa Theatre.

The meeting will be in a ‘question and answer‘ format involving various NHS and East Riding of Yorkshire Council leaders, and will cover the new Integrated Care Board’s ‘Bridlington Health Improvement Plan’.

A Bridlington Health Forum spokesperson said: “Save the Date!

“Come and hear our healthcare commissioners and providers, plus our elected representatives being questioned in public about the new 'Bridlington Health Improvement Plan'.

“This is an important meeting which will help keep a focus on Bridlington and our hospital in the context of significant changes and pressures within the wider NHS.

“Please encourage your networks, families and friends to come.”

Bridlington Health Forum is a group of volunteers representing local residents that seeks to influence healthcare services through the NHS and East Riding Council – and protect, improve, and extend the provision of NHS services in Bridlington.

Visit www.bridlingtonhealthforum.co.uk for more information.